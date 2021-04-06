Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115,066. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

