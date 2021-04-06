AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 21,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,231. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $491.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.