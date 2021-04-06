$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $28.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $29.13 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 223.91 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

