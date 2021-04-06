SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 349,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,884. The stock has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

