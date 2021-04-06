Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $14.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 13,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

