Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,915 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 14,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.