Insureum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

