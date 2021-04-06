DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,219.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,073.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,812.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2,237.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,216.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

