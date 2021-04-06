Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms have commented on APEMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aperam has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.