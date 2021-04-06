AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 5,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,253. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $826,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.