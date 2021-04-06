Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00323301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00109989 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.