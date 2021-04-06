LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010499 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $91.66 million and $359,844.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

