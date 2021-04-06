Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 6,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc
