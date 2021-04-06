Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 6,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.