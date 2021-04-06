Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.38. 196,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,259,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

