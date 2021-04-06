Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 316 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $682.12 and a 200 day moving average of $619.25. The firm has a market cap of $663.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

