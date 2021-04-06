Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $10.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.27 billion and the highest is $10.36 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

