Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $12.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 82,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SYY traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $81.87. 58,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
