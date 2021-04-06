Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $12.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 82,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $81.87. 58,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

