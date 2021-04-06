Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $21.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

