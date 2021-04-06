Truist Securiti Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Securiti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,525.67.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $43.24 on Tuesday, hitting $1,495.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $630.07 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,437.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.