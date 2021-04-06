Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

