Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $524,277.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00006565 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $39.92 million and approximately $524,277.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,283.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.44 or 0.03636438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00408001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01120446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.62 or 0.00448868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00464916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00322114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

