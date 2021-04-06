Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Cap of $24.65 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

