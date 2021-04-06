TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $77.87 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $77.87 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 323.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,312,212,438 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

