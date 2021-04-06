0xcert Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,531.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $44,531.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

