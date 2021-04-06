British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

BTI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 59,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,536,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

