Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.
TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.
TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.10. 65,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,440. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.58.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
