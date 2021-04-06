Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.10. 65,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,440. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

