Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $732.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.09 million and the lowest is $667.20 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $652.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of TXRH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 40,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

