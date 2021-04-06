Paychex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,861 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 63,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

