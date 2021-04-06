Pacific Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 16.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,323,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $189.19 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

