Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $970,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.20. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.63 and its 200 day moving average is $342.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $210.17 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

