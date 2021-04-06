Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Observer has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $96.08 million and approximately $65.46 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.