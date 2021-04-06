Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $269.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.27 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 70,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

