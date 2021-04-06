$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million.

BDSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.