Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

BTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 12,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,703. The company has a market cap of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,839,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

