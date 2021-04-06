Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,935 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $30.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $894.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 506,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,500 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

