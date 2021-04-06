OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 3,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

