30,737 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. 112,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

