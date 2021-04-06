Electric Vehicle Zone Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,692.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 278.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $79.14 million and approximately $1,692.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 tokens. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

