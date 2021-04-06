$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,767. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,550. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

