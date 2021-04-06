Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,305. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Gold by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

