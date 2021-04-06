$0.36 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,885. The company has a market capitalization of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

