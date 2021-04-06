Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.85.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

