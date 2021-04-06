Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

