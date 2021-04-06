Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood is continuing to successfully execute the launch of Oxbryta for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and make significant progress on new prescriptions, new prescribers and payer coverage. Further, the company is making efforts to expand the label of Oxbryta for treating more patients in the United States. The company’s efforts to develop the pipeline are encouraging as well. It is developing inclacumab as a treatment for vaso-occlusive crises in patients with SCD. However, the company has only one approved drug in its portfolio, which is likely to face stiff competition. Any regulatory setback for Oxbryta will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 4,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

