Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.57. The company had a trading volume of 576,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.48. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.