IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

IAG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 231,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,257. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 189,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 616,774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

