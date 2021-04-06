swisspartners Ltd. Takes $222,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,258. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

