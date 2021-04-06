$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the highest is $3.04 million. Curis posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $11.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 million to $11.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Curis stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

