$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $72.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,690. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

