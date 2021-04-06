Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$3.87

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.47. The company had a trading volume of 443,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$524.22 million and a PE ratio of -59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

